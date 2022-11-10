Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.33% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.36.

Shares of TSE:VET traded down C$3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,346,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,125. The stock has a market cap of C$4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.23. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$39.21.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$858.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0699994 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,433,270. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,109 shares in the company, valued at C$2,433,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.58, for a total transaction of C$200,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at C$282,256.08.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

