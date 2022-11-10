Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Trading Down 26.7%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) shares were down 26.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 773,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 876,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Versus Systems from $37.50 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Versus Systems ( NASDAQ:VS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 620.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Versus Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 14.66% of Versus Systems worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

