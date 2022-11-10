Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,324 shares of company stock valued at $12,568,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $305.06. 13,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,009. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $318.38.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

