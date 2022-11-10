Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.15

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.15 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 47.71 ($0.55). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 49.35 ($0.57), with a volume of 365,190 shares.

Vertu Motors Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.94 million and a P/E ratio of 411.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vertu Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Further Reading

