Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,249 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.53. The stock had a trading volume of 99,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $113.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

