Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 6.3 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $6.99 on Thursday, reaching $117.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,701. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

