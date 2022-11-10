Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,114,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,223. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.64.

Shares of META stock traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,531,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

