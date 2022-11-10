Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $16.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $391.78. 241,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.