Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000.

ESGU stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,225. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $108.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

