Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $15.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,773,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,481,608. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.