Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,658 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,658 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.34. 191,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,669. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $158.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02.

