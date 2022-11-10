Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 17,175 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,175 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $8.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,804,189. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.