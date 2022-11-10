Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

VNQ traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.19. 380,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

