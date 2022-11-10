Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $19.71

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.71, but opened at $21.49. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 6,134 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 11.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $3,025,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verve Therapeutics news, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $2,120,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,268.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 97,166 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $3,025,749.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 485,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,136,933. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,798,000. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,073,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

