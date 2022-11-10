Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.62. 30,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,750. The company has a market cap of $248.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.01 and a 200-day moving average of $171.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

