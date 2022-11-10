Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 4,743 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,391. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.59.

CRM traded up $10.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.24. 130,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,242,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.07, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $309.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.34.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

