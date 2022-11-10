Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,284 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 146,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 100,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,512. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

