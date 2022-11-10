Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,721. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

