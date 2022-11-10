Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 243,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,388,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

