Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given New $7.25 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 300.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VFF. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.81.

Village Farms International Price Performance

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.82. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.35 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

