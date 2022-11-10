Vinayak Hegde Sells 9,592 Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Stock

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) President Vinayak Hegde sold 9,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,155.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,065,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vinayak Hegde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $32,125.89.

Shares of UP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,898. The firm has a market cap of $366.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $425.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

