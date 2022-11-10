Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.15

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $7.93. Vince shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 8,212 shares traded.

Vince Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The textile maker reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.21). Vince had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $89.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Vince

In related news, insider David Stefko sold 10,339 shares of Vince stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $64,411.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,840.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Vince worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

(Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.