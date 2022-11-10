Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VCISY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vinci in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Vinci from €113.00 ($113.00) to €111.00 ($111.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vinci from €114.00 ($114.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vinci from €120.00 ($120.00) to €122.00 ($122.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.17.
Vinci Stock Performance
Vinci stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $29.55.
Vinci Cuts Dividend
About Vinci
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinci (VCISY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.