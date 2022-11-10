VirtualMeta Price Hits $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.30 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00576891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.08 or 0.30049340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000326 BTC.

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02663157 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

