Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Up 1,834.8% in October

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, an increase of 1,834.8% from the October 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 126,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 36.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NCV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 1,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,001. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

