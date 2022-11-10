Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Up 578.6% in October

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 578.6% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 122,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,318,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $566,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOET traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $27.38. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,204. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

