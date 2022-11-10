Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $9.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $203.13. The company had a trading volume of 106,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,764. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

