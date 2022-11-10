Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $9.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.78. The company had a trading volume of 155,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,764. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.09 and its 200-day moving average is $201.07.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

