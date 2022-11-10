Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Trading Down 8.5 %

Vivid Seats stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $147.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter worth $48,000. 37.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.