Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.73-$0.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE VNT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.98. 25,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,991. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after acquiring an additional 130,145 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after acquiring an additional 191,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

