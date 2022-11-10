Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Tops $60.83 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $60.83 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001349 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002621 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000352 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com.
