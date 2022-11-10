Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($26.00) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAC. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

ETR WAC opened at €16.39 ($16.39) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.25. Wacker Neuson has a 52 week low of €12.84 ($12.84) and a 52 week high of €30.90 ($30.90). The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

