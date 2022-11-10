Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €16.24 ($16.24) and last traded at €16.18 ($16.18). 43,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.85 ($15.85).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.00) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of €14.82 and a 200-day moving average of €17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.