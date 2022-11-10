Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 11,261 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 358.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.12.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.