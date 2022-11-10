Walleye Capital LLC Buys 175,132 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 794.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,132 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joint in the first quarter worth $222,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Joint by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Joint by 3.4% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Joint by 72.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Joint by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joint

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 31,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $509,382.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,183,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,380.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 196,166 shares of company stock worth $3,110,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Joint stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $202.84 million, a P/E ratio of 279.26 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. B. Riley upgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Joint Profile

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

