Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BHVN. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.65.

Insider Activity

Biohaven Trading Down 5.3 %

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,002.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,301,967 shares of company stock worth $19,221,534. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.48. Biohaven Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

About Biohaven

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.