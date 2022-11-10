Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.47 Million in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Flagstar Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 3,950.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 424,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,995,000 after acquiring an additional 216,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,356,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,902,000 after acquiring an additional 210,595 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 124.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 205,854 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 140,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.74%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

