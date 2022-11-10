Walleye Capital LLC Invests $2.63 Million in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 188,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

