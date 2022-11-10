Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 40,197 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBT opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.