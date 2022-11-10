Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 435,494 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 435,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GoodRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Price Performance

GoodRx stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

