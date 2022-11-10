Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317,316 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. TheStreet downgraded STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 2.0 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

