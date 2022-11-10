Walleye Capital LLC Sells 10,337 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Natera worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 66.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NTRA opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

