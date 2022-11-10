Walleye Capital LLC Sells 66,464 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,464 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 19.6% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $907,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in NiSource by 20.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in NiSource by 5.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

NiSource stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

