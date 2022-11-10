Walleye Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 93,629 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 159.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 111.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical Profile

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.