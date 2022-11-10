Walleye Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,364 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $221.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $397.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

