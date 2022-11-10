Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

