Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.56.

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.87.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

