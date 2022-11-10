Walter Public Investments Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.93. 730,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,161,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,279,390 shares of company stock valued at $30,691,221 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

