Warburg Research Analysts Give Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) a €11.10 Price Target

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) received a €11.10 ($11.10) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.00) target price on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

Hamborner REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

ETR HAB opened at €7.43 ($7.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.30 million and a PE ratio of 30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. Hamborner REIT has a twelve month low of €8.28 ($8.28) and a twelve month high of €9.45 ($9.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.26 and its 200 day moving average is €8.12.

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.