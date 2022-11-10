Washington Federal, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Washington Federal Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 25,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $26.55.
Washington Federal Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Federal (WAFDP)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.