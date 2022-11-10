Washington Federal, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFDP traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 25,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

